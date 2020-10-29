Mumbai court directs police to initiate inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli over hateful comments

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy attending workshops for her movie Tejas. Meanwhile, yet another complaint has been filed against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Seems like trouble has mounted once again for and her sister Rangoli Chandel. While the two sisters are currently in their hometown where Kangana is preparing for her movie Tejas, a court in Mumbai has initiated a probe against them. As a part of the same, the police has been directed to initiate an inquiry against the sisters over derogatory and hateful comments against a particular community on social media. It has been ordered by Bhagawat T Zirape.

He has further said that it is necessary for deciding the accused’s role in the same. Meanwhile, the court has given the concerned police station time till December 5, 2020, to submit a report on the said inquiry. Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, an advocate by profession, has told the court that no action was taken by the Amboli police station earlier where he had reportedly filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel.

According to the complaint, the Rangoli had tweeted a hate speech against a particular community back in April after which her Twitter account was suspended. Apart from that, Kangana had reportedly supported her sister by sharing a video on social media. She had also targeted a community in the video and termed it as ‘terrorist’ in the same. On the other hand, the city magistrate has said that police inquiry against the accused is necessary here since the evidence collected is electronic. Meanwhile, another FIR has been lodged by the Bandra Police Station against Kangana and Rangoli in connection with a sedition case.

