  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mumbai court directs police to initiate inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli over hateful comments

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy attending workshops for her movie Tejas. Meanwhile, yet another complaint has been filed against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel.
15757 reads Mumbai
Mumbai court directs police to initiate inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli over hateful commentsMumbai court directs police to initiate inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli over hateful comments
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Seems like trouble has mounted once again for Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. While the two sisters are currently in their hometown where Kangana is preparing for her movie Tejas, a court in Mumbai has initiated a probe against them. As a part of the same, the police has been directed to initiate an inquiry against the sisters over derogatory and hateful comments against a particular community on social media. It has been ordered by Bhagawat T Zirape. 

He has further said that it is necessary for deciding the accused’s role in the same. Meanwhile, the court has given the concerned police station time till December 5, 2020, to submit a report on the said inquiry. Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, an advocate by profession, has told the court that no action was taken by the Amboli police station earlier where he had reportedly filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. 

According to the complaint, the Rangoli had tweeted a hate speech against a particular community back in April after which her Twitter account was suspended. Apart from that, Kangana had reportedly supported her sister by sharing a video on social media. She had also targeted a community in the video and termed it as ‘terrorist’ in the same. On the other hand, the city magistrate has said that police inquiry against the accused is necessary here since the evidence collected is electronic. Meanwhile, another FIR has been lodged by the Bandra Police Station against Kangana and Rangoli in connection with a sedition case. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra 'fabulous' as Fashion turns 12: She was cool, didn’t treat me like a kid

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut & her sister Rangoli seek time till mid November to appear for investigation in sedition case
Kangana Ranaut joins Rangoli in gorgeous photos as their family hosts ‘pahadi dham’ for her newlywed cousin
Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to appear before IO next week in sedition case
Kangana Ranaut teases Rangoli Chandel for seizing her saree: Sustainable fashion is repeating your own clothes
Court orders Mumbai Police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli for instigating communal tension
Rangoli Chandel hits back at Shabana Azmi's comment on Kangana Ranaut: Why don't you stick to acting, poetry?
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

So much venom she spreads yet she is free so you want some fatalities to happen because of this criminal evil devil sisters authorities sleeping

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Put them in jail plz

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

make sure you lock them up in solitary confinement

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

FAIL !!!!

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement