Mumbai Court dismisses Salman Khan’s claim of being defamed; Says the actor’s neighbour has proof

Salman Khan often makes it to the headlines for some or other reasons. Today again he is grabbing all the limelight but not for a good reason. According to the recent reports in India Today, the allegations made by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s neighbour which he claimed to be defamatory has been held by the Mumbai Civil Court as true. They came out with this conclusion on the basis of evidence provided by Kakkad. The evidence showed that Salman restricted Kakkad from approaching his land. The court had passed the order last week, but it is only now that the order has been made available.

Judge AH Laddhad of Mumbai’s session court revealed that Salman Khan failed to explain innuendo how it relates to him, and Kakkad raised the plea of justification which is prima facie supported by documentary evidence. It was with this that the court rejected the injunction application that the actor was seeking against his NRI neighbour. Reportedly, Salman’s appeal to the court was that till the final conclusion is made, the court should pass an order in the direction against Kakkad and others restraining them by a temporary order from posting and circulating any defamatory content.

Salman Khan further in his plea has stated that Kakkad made such allegations with an intention to defame, malign and disrepute him. For the unversed, Kakkad’s argument was that his land is on a hill above the farmland owned by Salman in Panvel. He added that it is being blocked by Khan by putting an Iron gate. Kakkad had not been able to rightfully access his land since 2014 when he permanently came back to India from the United States to live a retired life due to the encumbrances caused by Khan and his family.

ALSO READ: Lights, fire show, fun: Salman Khan gives sneak peek of his nephew Ahil’s birthday celebration; WATCH