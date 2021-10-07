Mumbai Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Friday, NCB asked to file reply by then

Trouble mounts for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, as he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast today. Aryan was arrested in the Drug Raid Case, a few days back. He along with others were produced in front of the Court today where they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Moreover, as per the latest information coming in, Aryan Khan's bail application will be heard at 11 am tomorrow. The Court has also asked the NCB to file their reply by then. While the case is being investigated by the agency, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship.

In the fresh update, ANI tweeted, “Esplanade Magistrate court says it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow; asks NCB to file reply by then.” The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour, as reported. During the earlier hearing, the NCB had stated in court that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but the star kid's WhatsApp chats have reportedly hinted at "incriminating evidence". Howeever, as per the new report, the court will heart Aryan's bail plea tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

As reported, the judge, hearing the cases of Mumbai luxury cruise drug bust case, said, “All bail applications will be heard today itself. If you cooperate with me I am here to decide all the bail applications today itself.”