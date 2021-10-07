Mumbai Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Friday, NCB asked to file reply by then
In the fresh update, ANI tweeted, “Esplanade Magistrate court says it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow; asks NCB to file reply by then.” The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour, as reported. During the earlier hearing, the NCB had stated in court that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but the star kid's WhatsApp chats have reportedly hinted at "incriminating evidence". Howeever, as per the new report, the court will heart Aryan's bail plea tomorrow at 12:30 pm.
As reported, the judge, hearing the cases of Mumbai luxury cruise drug bust case, said, “All bail applications will be heard today itself. If you cooperate with me I am here to decide all the bail applications today itself.”
Check the tweets here:
PTI reported 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD were recovered during the raid. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear, and purses.
