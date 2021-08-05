Mumbai Court to hear bail application of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra & Ryan Thorpe on August 10: Report

According to a report in the Times of India, a Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday mentioned that it will hear the bail application of Raj Kundra and associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. ’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films. Both Raj & Ryan are in judicial custody.

The court also issued to Mumbai Police and asked for a reply on the bail plea. Reportedly both Raj and Ryan and have challenged the magistrate court’s order that rejected their bail application earlier.

Shilpa Shetty recently broke her silence for the first time by releasing a statement on social media with regards to the alleged case on Raj Kundra. She wrote, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf”.

Shilpa further wrote, “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.” Meanwhile, Shilpa has urged people to respect her and her family’s privacy in this crisis situation. “I request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!”

Also Read| R Madhavan REACTS to Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra’s case: Our prayers always with you & your family