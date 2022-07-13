Mumbai Court orders NCB to release Aryan Khan's passport in drugs-on-cruise case

On May 27, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail and received a clean chit in the cruise narcotics case after almost eight months. Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road jail after his arrest on October 02, 2021. A few days back, the star kid had filed an application in the special court, to get back his passport. The application was filed on Thursday, 30 June, through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, reported PTI.

Now the Mumbai Court has ordered the NCB to release Khan's passport in the drugs-on-cruise case. According to ANI: "Special NDPS court has directed the court registry to return the passport of Aryan Khan which was submitted in court in the drugs case." For the unversed, Aryan Khan had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and was restricted from flying out of the country or travelling outside Mumbai. Meanwhile, he spent seven days in NCB custody and a further 21 days in jail before the Bombay high court granted him bail on October 28.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aryan Khan will be making his debut as a writer. “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development.

