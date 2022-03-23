Mumbai court rejects Salman Khan’s plea for gag on neighbour Ketan Kakkad: Reports

On Wednesday, a Mumbai court rejected a plea filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan seeking a gag order on his NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkad, who owns a piece of land in Panvel since 1996 which is right next to actor’s Arpita farms. According to Salman’s plea, Ketan Kakkad had allegedly given interviews making several allegations against him. With his notice of motion, Salman wanted the court to stop Ketan Kakkad from defaming him. According to a report in India Today, he had also requested that the viral videos on social media should be taken down.

However, Ketan Kakkad claimed that Salman Khan has seized his plot of land that was allotted to him. He also said that Salman has illegally acquired the entry and exit of his land by constructing a gate. In his plea, Ketan also claimed that he could not access his land rightfully since 2014. They also said that they have put several grievances in different departments, including the Forest Department

Sessions Judge A. H. Laddhad heard the lawyers of both sides at length at the online and in-person hearings for nearly two months and passed the much-awaited order on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey. According to ANI, Khan had allegedly misbehaved with the said journalist. The court has summoned the actor for offenses under IPC Sections 504 and 506 and asked him to appear on April 5.

