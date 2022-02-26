Mumbai court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer Javed Akhtar’s defamation case

As per the latest reports, the Sessions Court in Mumbai reserved its order on Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against her. Ranaut’s plea was heard at the Dindoshi Sessions Court by Additional Sessions Judge Shridhar Bhosle yesterday, February 25. The court will be delivering the order on March 9.

Kangana had challenged the Sessions Court order in January and had filed a fresh plea seeking the transfer of all her legal proceedings citing that the Andheri court has harmed her image. Kangana approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) stating that the charges made against her were ‘bailable, non-cognizable, and compoundable’. However, the Andheri Court ‘misused power’ to cause injury to Ranaut’s reputation, even before her trial, the actress alleged in the plea.

On the other hand, Javed Akhtar’s advocate Jay K Bharadwaj, said in response to the allegations that the very basis of Ranaut’s application is based on the “apprehension that the Andheri Magistrate is biased”. He further said that Kangana’s motive is to delay the proceedings by filing various petitions and to harass Javed Akhtar, who despite being a senior citizen, has been appearing before the Andheri Magistrate court.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Kangana claiming that her statements that aired on a television news channel can be considered defamatory under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Kangana too filed a cross-complaint against Akhtar alleging criminal conspiracy and outraging modesty by invading her privacy through criminal complaint.

Although Kangana had sought the transfer of her own application from the Andheri Court as well, the CMM court rejected that order in December 2021. The actress has however, not challenged that order yet.

