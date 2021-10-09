Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid Case: NCB summons producer Imtiaz Khatri for today after raiding his properties

In a new update in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid Case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now raided the residence and office of film producer Imtiaz Khatri. As per ANI, the officials of NCB raided the producer's house and office on Saturday morning. Post the raid, they also issued summons to him for today. The agency has asked Imtiaz Khatri to appear before them later today. To recall, it is the same case under which the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others recently.

ANI wrote in a tweet, "Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau". In another tweet, ANI shared, "Cruise ship raid case | Narcotics Control Bureau summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai." As per a report of NDTV, Khatri's name popped up in NCB investigation after the arrest of Achit Kumar. He was arrested earlier this week in connection with the Cruise Ship drugs case.

The Mumbai Cruise ship drug bust led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with several others. Aryan was in NCB custody since his arrest. On Thursday, Aryan was sent into Judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai Court. On Friday, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde fought in the Court for his bail in the case. However, bail was denied to Aryan and others by the magistrate due to a Court jurisdiction issue. The NCB had reportedly recovered 13 grams of Cocaine, 21 grams of Charas, 5 Grams of MD, 22 pills of MDMA and Rs 1.33 Lakh in cash from the Mumbai Cruise Ship raid. The total number of people arrested in the case so far stands at 18.

