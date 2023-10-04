Mumbai Diaries 2: Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about working on sequel for first time; says ‘A feeling of...’

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, and Page 3, among many other movies, brought actress Konkona Sen Sharma to the forefront of the Indian film industry. The actress who has been working in Bollywood and across multiple languages is often also named among the leading actors of contemporary parallel cinema owing to the kind of films she directs and stars in. Currently, Konkona is gearing up for the release of the second season of Mumbai Diaries.

Konkona Sen Sharma shares experience of working in Mumbai Diaries 2

Not just a class actor, Konkona Sen Sharma is also a filmmaker who has several acclaimed and hit projects to her credit namely A Death In The Gunj and Lust Stories 2. As she patiently awaits the release of her upcoming web show that is set to stream on October 6, the actress spoke about her experience of working on it. Konkona told IANS that it was her first time working on a sequel of any film and it was wonderful. The Omkara actress said, “This is the first time I'm working on a sequel of a show which has actually been really lovely. It's a feeling of homecoming especially as you're just building on the character and not starting fresh.”

Talking about shooting for her character of a vulnerable woman who is trying to help Mumbai survive, in the series, she said, “As we had something to fall back on, it was great fun shooting it too. Not just getting back into that zone of the show or the character, but you're going deeper into it which was quite a wonderful experience.”

More about Mumbai Diaries 2

With the first season of Mumbai Diaries, released back in 2021, the makers tried to showcase the struggles of the staff at Bombay General Hospital after the city was faced with terrorist attacks in 2008. Two years passed by and the teaser of the second season of the medical drama was dropped. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series also stars Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra, along with Konkona.

Sharing about the series, Nikkhil had earlier said that after the first season, they have to up the stakes for Mumbai Diaries 2 which “explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community.”

