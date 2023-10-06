Mumbai Diaries 2 Twitter Review: Netizens laud Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma’s series; call it ‘refreshing’

The second season of Mumbai Diaries has to be one of the highly anticipated series of the year. Ardent fans have been waiting with bated breath for it to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, and Natasha Bharadwaj amongst others. The chilling teaser and trailer had already got everyone excited, and now the series is finally streaming. Needless to say, while some of the fans were waiting for the weekend to watch, some who couldn’t contain the excitement went to binge-watch it on the first day. Following the release, fans flocked to social media and shared their reactions.

The much-awaited second season of Mumbai Diaries is streaming from today onwards. After captivating the audience’s attention with the first season, the makers seem to be successful in gauging the audience with its second season. Several fans took to their social media handle as they shared the series review.

A fan wrote, "Dear @nikkhiladvani, thanku for #MumbaiDiaries. Season 1 ws beautiful bt season 2 just couldn’t stop my tears… my heartbeat ws fast… I ws on the edge. Thankful to u for this series. I’m nt a #Mumbaikar bt my heart beats for them. Been my favourite city since 1996. Another fan tweeted, “#MumbaiDiaries simply brilliant, the flow and the looks both. Everyone is so good but @mohituraina @konkonas and #mrunmayee were exceptional. @mohituraina - from arrogant to self doubting Dr Kaushik! I want a yr like 2023 where I can watch multiple movies and shows of you! (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

A fan while watching the series seemed quite amazed and he went on tweet in the middle of the series. He wrote, “I'm in middle of show and it's truly refreshing (followed by collision and saluting emojis) Just took a little break but as our very own Kaveri Amma just said "watch! now!" so I'm going back to the world of #MumbaiDiaries ( Jab Azad aap ke baat ignore nahi karta then hum kaise kar sakte hai )”

Take a quick look at other reaction shared by the fans on social media:

About Mumbai Diaries Season 2

The first season of Mumbai Diaries was released in 2021. Now, nearly two years after, the makers brought its second season. This time the chilling drama helmed by Nikkhil Advani, stars Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra, along with Konkona Sensharma.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Diaries 2: Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about working on sequel for first time; says ‘A feeling of...’