Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Teaser OUT: Mohit Raina braves rains; medical drama to release on THIS date

Amongst various OTT projects, one of the highly anticipated shows on Amazon Prime Video is Mumbai Diaries. The web project released in the year 2021 was immensely loved by the audience. Following the popularity, the makers announced its second season for which the fans have been waiting with bated breath. Now, the wait is finally over as the makers have shared the release date of the thrilling drama series in the latest update.

Teaser of the much-awaited Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is out now

The team of Mumbai Diaries treated the audience today with the teaser of the much-awaited project. As expected, the web project has piqued everyone’s interest once again. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show will bring back an ensemble star cast from the previous season consisting of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

The update was also shared by the team on their respective social media handles as they unveiled their respective looks from the show. Produced under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries will premiere on Amazon Prime from October 6 onwards. The medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwan.

According to reports, the second season will focus on the physicians, trainees, and employees of Bombay General Hospital as they deal with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their subsequent personal struggles, setting it up against the devastation caused by the Mumbai floods. The intricately woven narrative tells a gripping tale of human spirit and perseverance in the face of diversity.

In addition to this, the creator and director Nikkhil Advani shared, “Mumbai Diaries is an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 26/11, we’ve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they’re faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts,”

About Mumbai Diaries

The previous season of Mumbai Diaries, released in 2021 was set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, presenting the tale of the staff at Bombay General Hospital and their struggles on the fateful night of November 26, 2008. Additionally, it depicts happenings that took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the journalist's attempts to cover them all.

ALSO READ: Yash Chopra’s Birth Anniversary: 5 movies by legendary filmmaker which were way ahead of its time