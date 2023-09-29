Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Trailer OUT: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma tackle adversities amid flood crisis

Amongst many, the announcement of the second season of Mumbai Diaries has piqued everyone’s interest to the core ever since its inception. The series stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, and Natasha Bharadwaj amongst others. The teaser of the series was dropped yesterday which got fans even more excited for the series. Nevertheless, adding to more excitement, the trailer of the series has been released today.

The Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer is out

The trailer of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series, Mumbai Diaries Season 2 was released by the team today. A 2.23-minute trailer gives you chills. Mohita Raina as a doctor makes you realize his dilemma. The series promises a thrilling season that raises the stakes with a devastating deluge that threatens to submerge the city of Mumbai. The staff at Bombay General Hospital once again needs to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships, and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat and do what they do best - save lives.

Watch the trailer!

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, features an ensemble cast consisting of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi alongside newer cast members including Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra.

In a statement shared earlier, the director, Nikkhil Advani talking about the series shared, “Mumbai Diaries is an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 26/11, we’ve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they’re faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts.”

About Mumbai Diaries

The first season of Mumbai Diaries was released in 2021. It was set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, based on the story of the staff at Bombay General Hospital and their struggles on the fateful night of November 26, 2008. It also portrayed happenings that took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the journalist's attempts to cover them all.

Now, two years later, the team has brought the second season which will premiere on October 6 worldwide.

