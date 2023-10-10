Mumbai Diaries Season 2’s Nikkhil Advani reveals filming was adventurous; says ‘It was surely a dangerous…’

The highly anticipated second season of web series Mumbai Diaries was released recently, and seemingly, fans could not be less ecstatic about it. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama has been received with love by the audience. Recently, the director opened up on the shooting experience of the same, calling it a “dangerous thing” and “ full of adventure”.

Director Nikkhil Advani opens up on shooting experience of Mumbai Diaries 2

After the first season of the show received immense love from the audience, the makers decided to come up with another season, which also garnered a lot of eyeballs. The series also boasts of a stellar star cast which also includes actress Konkona Sensharma.

Recently, director Nikkhil Advani opened up on the shooting experience of the series and revealed, “We had quite a shooting experience this season, it was surely a dangerous thing. The production design of the set had scaffolding everywhere, and one of the particular scenes involved Konkona being trapped in a room flooded in water. To ensure that she had something to hold onto, we literally strapped her to the scaffolding kept in the room. And while we were inside the room, shooting and filling it up with water, we didn’t realize the amount of pressure it was exerting on the walls. We had to jump out of the set as the walls were beginning to give away. All in all, it was all cool and full of adventure, surely making it a fun shooting experience too.”

More about Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Released on the 6th of October, the medical drama is a sequel to its first part, which was released in 2021. The show comprises a set of super skilled actors including Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra, along with Konkona Sensharma.

