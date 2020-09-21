Mumbai Exchange Building catches fire that has NCB Office investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's drug angle case

On Monday, a minor fire incident took place at the Mumbai Exchange Building that houses the Narcotics Control Bureau office that is currently involved in probing the drug nexus in Bollywood along with alleged drug links to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

In an incident on Monday morning, a minor fire broke out at the Mumbai Exchange Building that also houses the Narcotics Control Bureau office that is involved in probing the alleged drug links to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. According to reports, a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. The NCB office that is involved in probing drug nexus in Bollywood is reportedly on the 3rd floor. The firefighters reportedly rushed to the spot immediately to control the situation.

As per ANI's tweet, "Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot." It was later reported by Times Now that no person was injured in the same. An official was quoted by Times Now report saying that the level of fire was 'zero.' He said, "It was a level 'zero' (minor) fire. Water tankers and fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused." Reportedly, the NCB office was on an upper floor and no injuries were reported from the incident spot.

As per the Times Now report, the fire was apparently caused by a short circuit. An official reportedly informed Times Now that some office furniture and stationery were gutted amid the fire that took place on Monday afternoon around 1:15 PM. The NCB is actively probing the alleged drug links to Sushant's case and in the same, they have nabbed several drug peddlers in the city as well. Further, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were arrested in connection with the alleged drug chats by the NCB and were sent into judicial custody. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla Jail. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha, Sushant's talent manager was summoned today and grilled at the NCB SIT guest house for questioning her links to the alleged drug chats with Rhea and others.

