MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks pristine in white; Nick Jonas can't stop gushing

Priyanka Chopra, who is set to host the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 shared a bunch of photos of her look for the festival. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas praised her beauty. The festival kickstarted on October 2 and several celebrities are expected to grace the prestigious event.

Priyanka Chopra looks pristine in white for the MAMI festival

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures to offer her MAMI Film Festival 2023 look. The actress made heads turn as she wore a white floor-length halter-neck gown. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun and she accessorized with matching jewelry. The long white drape along with the gown beautifully complimented her look. Sharing the pictures, Chopra captioned it, "Opening night Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival."

Reacting to Priyanka's look, her husband and singer Nick Jonas commented, "Damn (fire emojis)." Take a look:

The glamorous MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 is scheduled from October 27 to November 5. It will be a cinematic extravaganza featuring a diverse range of films across various genres. The event is taking place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. According to an earlier report from News18, Priyanka Chopra, the Chairperson of the festival, will be hosting the opening night alongside Executive Director Isha Ambani.

On the other hand, celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Zoya Akhtar are also the board members listed on the official website.

According to a news source, other celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are expected to grace the festival.

