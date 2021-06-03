Mumbai: Case against Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating COVID 19 norms

Allegedly Tiger Shroff was roaming around Bandra Bandstand hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people without a valid reason as per lockdown norms.

Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, certain restrictions on movement have been imposed in various parts of the country including Mumbai. However, amid this, reportedly Tiger Shroff has landed in trouble with the authorities. Allegedly, a case has been lodged against Tiger for violating the COVID 19 norms on Wednesday. Reportedly, the Baaghi 3 actor was found roaming around at Bandra Bandstand in the evening without a valid reason, said a Mumbai Police official to New Indian Express.

As per the report, Tiger was reportedly roaming around the Bandra Bandstand area in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline which restricts the movement of people without a valid reason according to the COVID 19 lockdown norms. Reportedly, a case has been filed under section 188 of the IPC. While case is filed, no arrest has been made as it is a bailable offence. "A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said. The actor is yet to react on the report of the case.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger was last seen in the third part of his popular franchise ‘Baaghi 3’. One of Tiger’s upcoming films includes the sequel to his launch film called ‘Heropanti 2’, where he will be co-starring with Tara Sutaria. Tiger will be seen in an action avatar yet again in ‘Ganapath’ Part 1, which is directed by ‘Super 30’ filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Tiger will be collaborating with Kriti Sanon for the first time since their launch film together ‘Heropanti’ which released in 2014.

