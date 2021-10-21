Mumbai High Court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26

In what came as a shocking twist in Aryan Khan’s drugs case, his bail plea was once again rejected by the sessions court on Wednesday. It was reported that while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail, the Sessions Court had observed that this is not the first time he is involved in 'illicit drug activities'. Following this, Aryan’s legal team had moved to Bombay High Court to apply for bail in the case. And while the hearing was scheduled for Thursday, the court will now hear the bail application on October 26.

The news was confirmed by Aryan’s lawyer in a statement. According to a tweet by ANI, “Drugs on cruise ship case: Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October, Tuesday, says his lawyer”. According to Bar and Bench, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested for the hearing tomorrow or Monday, Justice Nitin Sambre decided for Tuesday. Apart from Aryan Khan, the court will also hear his co-accused Munmun Dhamecha’s bail application of Tuesday. Meanwhile, speaking about the order given by the sessions court, it was reported that there have been ample of evidence for the same in Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats with foreign national and unknown persons dealing in drugs.

Drugs on cruise ship case | Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October, Tuesday, says his lawyer pic.twitter.com/12mr2BGrDj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan had made the headlines this morning after he made his first appearance post Aryan’s arrest. He was spotted visiting Arthur Road jail to meet his son. As per ANI, “According to new COVID19 guidelines, starting from today, relatives and advocates can meet prisoners and under trial inmates inside the Arthur Road Jail premises”.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes his first appearance post Aryan Khan’s arrest as he visits Arthur Road Jail

