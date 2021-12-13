Mumbai Police arrests 25 year old actress for alleged assault on minor domestic worker

On Sunday night, Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old actress for allegedly assaulting her minor domestic help. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared the news last night. As per the tweet posted by ANI, the accused assaulted the minor worker for not finishing her work on time. “A 25-year- old actress arrested by Versova Police for assaulting a minor house-help for delay in work. As per the victim, the accused beat her up with sandals: Mumbai Police,” the agency tweeted.

As per reports in ETimes, the accused resides in the Versova neighborhood of Mumbai and claims to be a struggling actress. The victim reportedly told the police that the accused assaulted and tortured her on several occasions in the past citing that she has not done her work properly. This time around the actress allegedly assaulted her and then disrobed her, before she started clicking pictures and videos. After this, the girl filed a complaint with the police.

The victim further alleged that the 25-year-old woman assaulted her with a sandal. As she sustained injuries on her head, she went to a hospital. The minor’s sister enquired about the injury after which she revealed her situation. The two sisters then approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police have reportedly registered an FIR under Sections 326 (assault), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Moreover, reports also claim that woman was aware of the girl being a minor and still employed her as a domestic worker. A police officer reportedly revealed that the accused has now been arrested and will be kept in custody until Monday.