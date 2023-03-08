Mumbai Police arrests two men for trespassing Mannat: 'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's makeup room for 8 hours'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following and his fans go crazy whenever he comes to address them outside Mannat. Recently, the actor hit headlines after two men were arrested for trespassing in his lavish bungalow, Mannat. Reportedly, they wanted to get a glimpse of the Pathaan star. The latest update suggests that the two men hid inside SRK's makeup room for almost eight hours before they were caught.

According to ANI, those two men have been identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha. They said that they came from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh. The security guards caught the duo and they were handed over to the police. Currently, a case of trespassing and other relevant offenses have been filed against them under the Indian Penal Code.

The report suggests that both of them had concealed themselves inside the makeup room which is on the third floor of Mannat. Shah Rukh was shocked when he saw them hiding there. The police said that they sneaked into Mannat and waited for 8 hours to meet SRK. They entered the property at 3 am and were caught at 10.30 am the next day. Colleen D'Souza, who is the manager of Mannat, told in her statement to police that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her about the two men.

The FIR states that the trespassers were caught by Satish, staff from the housekeeping. According to the Mumbai Police, they entered the property by scaling its outer wall. Reportedly, they suffered injuries as they jumped the wall. SRK's team gave them first aid before handing them over to the cops.

Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the glorious success of Pathaan. Next, he will be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

