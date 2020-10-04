Mumbai Police commissioner REACTS to AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case: We stand vindicated

The AIIMS team, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, recently submitted their conclusive report to the CBI team which 'ruled out' murder theories in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Over the weekend, the AIIMS Medical Board, who were roped in by the CBI to study and give a second opinion on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report, completely ruled out the possibility of murder. The AIIMS team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta submitted their conclusive report to the CBI team which 'ruled out' murder theories. There have been a bevy of reactions on the same and Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh also shared his thoughts.

Speaking to PTI, the city's top cop said, "We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS. The court didn't find any fault with our investigation." For the unversed, Mumbai Police was investigating the late actor's death case and had interrogated more than 50 people. However, Sushant's family was unhappy with the slow pace of investigation and eventually filed an FIR with the Patna Police.

What followed was high drama between the two states with political leaders backing Sushant's family. Eventually, the top court transferred the case to CBI amid growing demands and public outrage. While doing so, it did not point out to any lapses in Mumbai Police's investigation.

Param Bir Singh said, "Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation," adding that doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed autopsy had also done their job thoroughly. Not just the Mumbai Police, but the Maharashtra government, too, had come under fire.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also issued an official statement. "The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyamev Jayate,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: AIIMS excludes Sushant Singh Rajput's murder theories; CBI to continue 'abetment to suicide' probe: Report

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×