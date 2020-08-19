  1. Home
Mumbai Police Commissioner on SC’s verdict on Sushant's Case: Will examine order & decide course of action

As the Supreme Court has transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh stated that they will decide the course of action after they get the order copy.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 12:40 pm
In what came as a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Supreme Court has transferred the investigation to CBI. To note, Sushant’s case was being investigated by Mumbai Police since the news of his demise surfaced on June 14, 2020. In fact, there has also been a tug of war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. While many people suggested a foul play in the case, Sushant’s family and fans have been demanding CBI enquiry in the case for an unbiased investigation.

While everyone has hailed the judgement, Mumbai Police has also reacted to the same and stated that they will decide the further course of action after receiving the orders. While speaking to ANI, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh stated that they have asked the advocates to send the copy of the order. “Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP has hailed SC’s decision and stated that it has assured that justice will be delivered. “I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal,” he was quoted saying to media after the Supreme Court had transferred the case to CBI.

