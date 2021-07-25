Mumbai Police Crime Branch discovers hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office: Reports

As the investigation continues in the ongoing pornography case against Raj Kundra, Mumbai Police Crime Branch, on July 24, reportedly found a hidden cupboard in Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office. On July 23, officials probing the case also raided and Raj Kundra’s Juhu residence and recorded the actress' statement. Further, it was reported that in the raid, the Crime Branch officials seized electronic gadgets from their house. Now, a further detail suggesting Raj's office had a hidden cupboard has come up.

The news agency, ANI in a tweet mentioned that Mumbai Police informed, “Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case.” A recent report in ETimes stated that a source close to the actor has put out a quote which says that Shilpa would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation.“There have been a lot of rumours, murmurs and accusations. A lot has been said in the media as well. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation. Would like to request everyone to refrain from commenting on half baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

Take a look

Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in

actor Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/IfGCTl3cIE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Raj was arrested after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. Following the businessman’s arrest, many actors and models have also reportedly revealed their experiences.

Also Read: Raj Kundra Controversy: Crime Branch raid to Poonam Pandey’s claims; 5 big revelations in the case