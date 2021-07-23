Mumbai Police Crime Branch records Shilpa Shetty’s statement; Raj Kundra leaves residence hours after raid

A team of Mumbai Police Crime Branch left from the residence of actor after recording her statement in a case related to pornography film production in which her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Earlier today, the Crime Branch officials probing the case raided Shilpa Shetty and businessman's house in Juhu. As per a report in Mid-Day, Shilpa was at home during the raid.

On Friday, Mumbai court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27. The city police had produced them before Magistrate Court seeking further custody for seven days. As per the news agency, ANI, Mumbai Police told the court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting which is why they are keen to investigate transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank of Africa account.

Reportedly, the police officials have seized Kundra's cell phone and the content in it may need scrutinizing. Further, a report in Etimes stated that Raj’s lawyer Subhash Jadhav has said that they will move the High Court in the matter, tagging the 45-year-old businessman’s arrest as illegal. “Raj Kundra’s arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds,” he said.

Raj was arrested on July 19 after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. Following the businessman’s arrest, many actors and models have also reportedly revealed their experiences.

