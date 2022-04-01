Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Ganesh Acharya in sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism case.

After being accused of sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism, the Mumbai Police have now filed a chargesheet against choreographer Ganesh Acharya in a 2020 case that was registered by a co-dancer. According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, the chargesheet was filed recently in a metropolitan magistrate court located in the city's suburbs. The case is under the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai.

As per the report, Ganesh Acharya and his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The well-known Bollywood choreographer reportedly refused to comment on the latest development. His lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi told Hindustan Times, "I don’t have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable."

In her complaint to the police, the dancer revealed that she had reportedly turned down sexual advances of the choreographer. She also accused Ganesh Acharya of molesting her, passing lewd comments and even showing her pornographic content. She told HT that in May 2019, Acharya had reportedly told her to have physical relations with her in order to make it big in the industry. While she refused, her membership at the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association was allegedly terminated after six months.

The woman has also accused Acharya's assistants of beating her up. "The female assistants beat me up, abused me and defamed me after which I went to the police who refused to lodge a complaint and merely registered a non-cognisable case. Then I contacted a lawyer to take the matter further," the woman revealed to HT.

