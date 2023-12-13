Mumbai Police gives quirky twist to Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter teaser: WATCH

Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated films. Starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, the film’s teaser dropped a few days ago. If you follow Mumbai Police’s social media account, you must be aware of their creative posts to raise awareness on various topics. They often make references to films, share funny memes to drive the message home. In their latest post, Mumbai Police have an interesting twist to the teaser of Fighter, and it’s unmissable!

Mumbai Police’s unique spin on Fighter teaser

The 1-minute-13-second-long Fighter teaser featured thrilling aerial chase sequences. While it had no dialogues, the text in between the glimpses read, "To find us? You must be good. To catch us, you must be fast. To beat us? You must be joking!" Mumbai Police tweaked these sentences from the Fighter teaser to share a post about fighting crime.

The video shared by them shows glimpses of Mumbai Police, along with the text, “To find them, we are good! To catch them, we are fast! To beat us? You must be joking'.” The caption of the postread, “In this journey called life, some ‘battles’ are best left to experts to fight .#FightersOfCrime #MumbaiFirst.” Check out the post below!

In case you missed out on the Fighter teaser, you can take a look at it below.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video with a Fighter twist, a fan commented, “Waah ..what a good video .. #FighterForever,” while another one wrote, “Best in the business of policing, Mumbai Police ! Best in the movie business, HR and DP @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone ! @s1danand Fighter !” “Fighter fever all over,” wrote a third fan.

About Fighter

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s first on-screen collaboration. The teaser of Fighter gave us a brief glimpse of their sizzling chemistry, and it further heightened fans’ expectations of the film. While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan introduce Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan