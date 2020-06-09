Mumbai Police gives a quirky twist to Vicky Kaushal's line 'How's the josh'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushals popular dialogue "hows the josh", from the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", gets a quirky spin on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, in a bid to create COVID-19 awareness.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, shared a still from the film but with a minor twist.

They edited the image and put a mask on Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, and actor Dhairya Karwa, who essayed the role of Captain Sartaj Singh Chandhok in the film.

The image is captioned: "How's the distance?"

The reply goes; "6 Feet Sir!"

The original dialogue had Vicky saying: "How's the josh?"

The soldiers replied with full zest: "High sir."

Vicky took to Instagram Stories and shared the quirky post by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police keeps sharing Bollywood-inspired references to create awareness among people.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others.

