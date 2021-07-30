Mumbai Police hand over Raj Kundra and Gehana Vasisth’s pornography case to the Crime Branch's Property Cell

It has been over 10 days when Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket case. And while the case has been coming up with murky details by the day, Raj Kundra has been sent to 14 day judicial custody early this week. This isn’t all. A case has also been registered against Raj and Gehana Vasisth which is being investigated by the cops. Now as per the recent update, Mumbai Police has transferred the case, which was registered at the Malvani Police Station, to the Property Cell.

In a statement to ANI with regards to the Pornography case, Mumbai Police said, "Case registered against 3 producers of the company of businessman & actor 's husband Raj Kundra & actor Gehana Vasisth handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The case was registered at Malvani Police Station". To note, the property cell had filed an adult film racket case in February early this year after it had raided a bungalow at Madh Island and arrested five people in the case including Gehana Vasisth.

Meanwhile, the crime branch had also conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wherein they had recovered around 70 porn videos allegedly shot by Raj’s former PA Umesh Kamat. While Shilpa has also been on the radar in the case, she has claimed that she has no connection with the racket and also emphasised that her husband has no connection with the production of adult films. As per the Mid-Day report, a police official said, "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot."

