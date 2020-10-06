Mumbai Police identifies over 80,000 fake accounts created to defame them in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Report

The Mumbai Police cyber cell is probing these fake accounts that were created to discredit them and the Maharashtra government during the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case has given rise to a social media movement like no other. From Sushant's fans crusading for justice to scores of online support groups being formed on Twitter and Instagram, the social media voice has been more louder than ever. Amidst this, the Mumbai Police has now identified over 80,000 fake accounts that were created in the last few months to discredit Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

According to latest report in Hindustan Times, these fake accounts function from different parts of the world. The Mumbai Police's cyber cell is probing these accounts which operated from countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

A senior IPS officer told the portal, “We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,"

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh calls this a 'motivated' campaign to defame their work especially when the force is struggling with handling the Covid 19 situation in one of the worst-hit states.

He told HT, "The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus. This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act."

Commenting on the AIIMS report ruling out murder, Singh had earlier said that they 'stand vindicated'.

