  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mumbai police to issue fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case?

Now, the latest report by India Today states that Kangana Ranaut could also receive fresh summons to record her statement with the Mumbai police who have been investigating the case.
507 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 01:38 am
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput,Mumbai PoliceMumbai police to issue fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a report in India Today, the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is expected to receive fresh summons in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports state that more than 30 people have been questioned in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The report by India Today states that the Queen actress could soon receive fresh summons to record her statement with the Mumbai police. There is still no confirmation as to when the Bollywood actress will receive the summons from Mumbai police to record her statement in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The Kai Po Che actor passed away on June 14. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut had spoken about the late actor in her explosive interview with Republic TV. The actress also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. So far, there is no official word out yet, as to when will Mumbai police issue summons to the actress, Kangana Ranaut. The news reports state that the actress is ready to give her statement to the Mumbai police whenever she receives the summons. Kangana Ranaut is reportedly in Manali with her family.

Many people from Bollywood have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Now, the latest report by India Today states that Kangana Ranaut will also receive fresh summons to record her statement with the Mumbai police who have been investigating the case. The report also adds that the Mumbai police have been trying to get in touch with the actress from July 3.

Credits :indiatoday.in

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement