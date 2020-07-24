Mumbai police to issue fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case?

Now, the latest report by India Today states that Kangana Ranaut could also receive fresh summons to record her statement with the Mumbai police who have been investigating the case.

As per a report in India Today, the Bollywood actress is expected to receive fresh summons in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports state that more than 30 people have been questioned in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The report by India Today states that the Queen actress could soon receive fresh summons to record her statement with the Mumbai police. There is still no confirmation as to when the Bollywood actress will receive the summons from Mumbai police to record her statement in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The Kai Po Che actor passed away on June 14. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut had spoken about the late actor in her explosive interview with Republic TV. The actress also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. So far, there is no official word out yet, as to when will Mumbai police issue summons to the actress, Kangana Ranaut. The news reports state that the actress is ready to give her statement to the Mumbai police whenever she receives the summons. Kangana Ranaut is reportedly in Manali with her family.

Many people from Bollywood have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The report also adds that the Mumbai police have been trying to get in touch with the actress from July 3.

