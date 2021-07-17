Mumbai Police lodges FIR against Mallikarjun Pujari & female model for extortion threat to Bhushan Kumar

An offense has been registered under Sections 386, 500, 506, 506 (2) of the IPC.

Recently, a FIR was lodged against the managing director of T Series, Bhushan Kumar, for allegedly raping a woman. It was reported by ANI and mentioned that a case has been registered under Section 376 IPC. The woman had alleged that she was raped on the pretext of getting a job. Soon after, the company released a statement denying all allegations. It has now come to light that a local political leader of Thane district, Mallikarjun Pujari teamed up with a female model to extort money from Bhushan Kumar.

Apparently, Mallikarjun Pujari had approached Bhushan Kumar in June 2021 and demanded extortion money and threatened that if the money is not paid to him then one girl will file false complaint against him for sexual harassment. Thereafter T-Series approached the Mumbai police and filed a written complaint against Mallikarjun Pujari in Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. The complaint was filed by Krishan Kumar of T-Series at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

Around the same time, Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Mallikarjun Pujari and Pujari asked Krishan Kumar to meet him in hotel “The Regenza by Tunga” at 1:00 PM on 5th July 2021. Krishan Kumar met him in the same hotel on 5th July 2021 wherein Mallikarjun Pujari threatened him that one girl will file police case against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and showed some whatsapp messages which were neither from the number of Mr.Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of T-Series team and demanded huge sum of monies. Mr. Krishan Kumar did not agree to this extortion and told Pujari in no uncertain terms that T-Series and Bhushan Kumar will never bow down to such fraudulent extortion demands and came back but could manage to record the conversation with Mallikarjun Pujari wherein he can be heard trying to extort money by giving the same reasoning.

Mallikarjun Pujari kept calling Krishan Kumar but Krishan Kumar didn’t give in to his demands for extortion. After realizing that his nefarious designs are not yielding any results Pujari then conspired with this girl and filed a complaint of rape charges against Bhushan Kumar in D.N.Nagar police station of Andheri West on 15th July 2021.

Inspector Someshwar Khante, Station In-charge, Amboli Police Station confirmed the development saying, “Complainant Shri Kishan Kumar Chandrabhan Arora, 53, Business-Producer, is the owner by T-Series Super Cassette Pvt. Ltd. His nephew is Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of the company. From 03/07/21 to 10/07/21, Mallikarjun Pujari falsely accused his nephew Bhushan Kumar of raping her. She blackmailed the complainant by demanding money for not reporting the rape, fearing defamation in the media. Also her friend threatened to kill Bhushan Kumar as he lodged a complaint against Mallikarjun Pujari at the Amboli Police Station. An offense has been registered under Sections 386, 500, 506, 506 (2) of the IPC.” (Translated from Marathi to English)

