Mumbai Police to 'look into details' of Kangana Ranaut's consumption of drugs: Maharashtra home minister

After BMC officials raided Kangana Ranaut's office, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has now suggested that the actress' drug episodes will also be looked into.

The Maharashtra government seems to be going all out against after the actress took digs at Mumbai Police and compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After BMC officials raided Kangana's office in Mumbai suburbs on Monday, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has now suggested that Kangana's drug episodes will also be looked into.

Speaking to reporters, Anil Deshmukh said, "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly and said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs and also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this."

As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman's old interview recently went viral where he claimed that the actress had asked him to do cocaine. In the interview he recalls, "On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she (Kangana) had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ' Let's do cocaine in the night.' I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn't like it, so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine," Adhyayan was quoted as saying in the 2016 interview to DNA.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Kangana has spoken extensively about the drug nexus in Bollywood. In one of her interviews, the actress said that almost 99 per cent of the film industry is involved in it. She also called for , Vicky Kaushal and to get tested for substance abuse.

