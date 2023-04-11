Mumbai Police nab a 16-year-old boy from Thane who called to threaten to kill Salman Khan

On Monday, Salman Khan received another death threat from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, revealed Mumbai Police. A day after receiving a call threatening to kill the actor, Mumbai Police detained a 16-year-old boy from the Thane district. A while ago, the officials revealed that the boy was detained and he will be handed over to the Azad Maidan police in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police detain a 16-year-old boy for threatening to kill Salman Khan

According to PTI, after Mumbai Police received a call on Monday, they started investigating in the matter. With technical help, they managed to track the number from which the call was made to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai. Cops went to Shahapur where they found that a 16-year-old boy had made the threatening call to Salman. The boy will be handed over to the Azad Maidan Police Station in Mumbai for further process. The officials will investigate and find out the reason behind the boy's intention.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police revealed that a man named Roki Bhai called and said that he would kill Salman on April 30. ANI tweeted, "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police."

This is not the first time that Salman has received a death threat. Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman if he doesn't apologise to the Bishnoi community. He even sent a threatening mail to the actor's office that read, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega." Post death threats, Mumbai Police beefed up Salman's security and he was provided with Y-plus category security. Recently, Salman bought a bullet-proof car which hasn't been launched in India yet.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others. It will release on April 21.

