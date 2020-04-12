Mumbai Police poke fun at Shah Rukh Khan and Main Hoon Na to urge people to wear a mask

Mumbai Police shares a hilarious tweet by sharing a scene from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na by urging people to wear masks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

While due to the lockdown citizens have been staying indoors, there are many unsung heroes in the country who have been struggling hard to curb the situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Among these heroes are the Police officials who have been doing their duties tirelessly and deserve all praise. After the Nagpur police explained about social distancing in a funny way, Mumbai Police have urged the citizens to wear masks with a hilarious tweet from 's Main Hoon Na.

The Mumbai Police has shared a scene where Ram Prasad Sharma portrayed by Shah Rukh does an amazing stunt trying to save himself from the spit attack by college professor Professor Rasai, essayed by Satish Shah. Sharing the scene, Mumbai Police tweeted, ".@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" Just a few days back, the Mumbai Police had posted another hilarious tweet sharing dialogue from Rajkummar Rao and starrer Stree. Giving a twist to the dialogue,"O stree, kal aana", the Mumbai Police shared a pic that read, "O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana."

Recently, the Mumbai Police had given an amazingly witty reply to the ’s tweet which is unmissable. They have sent a message to everyone through a particular tweet by referring to some of the films of the actor. Here’s how the tweet reads, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!”

Check out Mumbai Police's tweet here:

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

Not only the Mumbai Police but the Nagpur Police, Delhi Police and others also have been trying to use such hilarious tweets to urge the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

