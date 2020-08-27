Mumbai Police reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence after she shares Instagram videos requesting protection

The police officer, who reached Rhea Chakraborty's residence, revealed that he was in fact present there to take her father to the ED office. Take a look at the photos below.

Minutes after Rhea Chakraborty shared Instagram videos requesting for assistance from the Mumbai Police, a police officer reached the actress' residence responding to her SOS call within an hour. In the video, Rhea had revealed that she and her family members have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities, but are facing difficulties.

The police officer, who reached Rhea's residence, revealed that he was in fact present there to take her father to the ED office. Rhea's first video highlighted how her dad was swamped by the media and also hurt. "A Mumbai Police Constable at Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai, says, "I am here to take Indrajeet Chakraborty (father of actor Rhea Chakraborty) to Santa Cruz Police Station, as he has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED)," an ANI tweet on the matter read.

Just a while ago, Rhea had shared two videos on Instagram. While one video showed her father being swamped by the media while he was entering the building, another video shows her building watchman talking about being hit by media persons. "There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" part caption of her Instagram post reads.

A Mumbai Police Constable at #RheaChakraborty's residence in Mumbai, says, "I am here to take Indrajeet Chakraborty (father of actor Rhea Chakraborty) to Santa Cruz Police Station, as he has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED)." pic.twitter.com/76oWKtQ2cg — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Take a look at Rhea's two Instagram video which swung the Mumbai Police into action:

