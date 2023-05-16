Mumbai Police react after Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma spotted riding bikes without helmets

On Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and informed his fans about taking a lift from an unknown person to reach his work location faster. He shared a picture of himself sitting on a bike with the person. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma too was spotted taking a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. However, both actors were not seen wearing helmets. Soon after Big B's picture and Anushka's videos surfaced on the Internet, netizens were seen tagging Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner."

Social media users were quick to tag Mumbai Police and remind them that the veteran actor was not wearing a helmet. A user wrote, "Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!" Reacting to the same, Mumbai Police wrote, "We have shared this with traffic branch."

Similarly, when Anushka's video was shared, a user wrote, "@MumbaiPolice No helmet?" In reply, they informed that they have shared the same with the traffic branch.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed work after recovering from his injury. He was injured on the sets of Project K while shooting for an action scene. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. The film is slated to release in January 2024. Apart from this, Big B has Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama, Section 84. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath.

On the other hand, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She made a special appearance in Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan's Qala recently. This year, she will be seen returning to films with Chakda 'Xpress. It will be her first film after her daughter Vamika's birth.

