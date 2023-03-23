Mumbai Police reveals death threat email sent to Salman Khan is linked to a phone number in the UK: Report

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently made headlines after he received a death threat by email. Mumbai Police has been investigating the matter and they have even beefed up security outside Salman's house in Bandra. Now the latest report suggests that the mail that was sent to Salman's office is linked to a phone number in the UK.

New details of Salman Khan's death threat case revealed

According to News 18, Mumbai Police is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the case. After they found out about the UK number, they are trying to trace the person in whose name it is registered. Recently, the cops registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the Kick actor via email. Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 506(2), 120(b) & 34 of IPC.

The email threat was sent soon after Lawrence Bishnoi's interview from jail on a news channel went live. In his interview, he claimed that he will kill Salman if doesn't apologise to his community. He also said that Salman is arrogant like the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and that his ego is bigger than Ravana. The text on the email reportedly read, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega."

Meanwhile, amid receiving death threats, Mumbai Police has restricted Salman's fans to gather outside his house. It was also reported that Salman has been asked to avoid on-ground events.

Work front

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and others. Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.

