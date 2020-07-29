Mumbai Police says Sushant Singh Rajput's father did not mention Rhea Chakraborty in his initial statement

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Mumbai Police revealed the actor's family had not mentioned the actress' name previously.

In a shocking turn of events, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. The actor's father claimed Rhea and her family cheated, exploited and abetted to Sushant's suicide. Following the complaint filed in Bihar, a source from Mumbai Police told Zee News that neither did Singh nor the actor's sister mention Rhea's name in the statements recorded last month. The intel also revealed that the actress' name did not come up when the actor's father and brother-in-law met Joint Commissioner, Law and Order.

"We recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and sister. However, neither to them took Rhea Chakraborty's name during questioning. In fact, when the actor's father and brother-in-law met Joint Commissioner, Law and Order, even then they did not mention Rhea's name," a source said.

The source revealed that following the shocking FIR, a four-member police team from Bihar who will be joining Mumbai Police in the investigation. "On Tuesday, we got to know about the FIR lodged by KK Singh and the arrival of a four-member police team from Bihar. We are investigating three of Sushant Singh Rajput's companies where Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were directors. However, we don't want to come to any conclusion due to media pressure," the source said.

Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station. The complaint has been lodged under numerous sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

