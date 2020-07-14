Mumbai Police to soon finish probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case, nothing 'sensational' revealed
It has been a month since 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the probe in the actor's tragic demise is still underway. Now, according to a latest report in DNA, Mumbai Police will take another 15 to 20 days to finish probing the case and reveal their findings. The team is inching closer to finish the probe and top officials associated with the case separately met five officers of the forensic team over the weekend.
In the next 10 days or so, the forensic team will be submitting their report to the police. As for statements, the police has recorded statements of crucial people in the case and if the need arises, they may call those needed in the next 15 to 20 days. As source informed the portal that nothing 'sensational' has been revealed during the probe nor in the forensic evidence. Sushant passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by suicide.
All of 34, Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, opposite Sanjana Sanghi is slated to release later this month on 24 July. In remembrance of Sushant, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram, first time since his demise, to share a picture of a lit diya and captioned it, "Child of God."
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
The actor was also remembered by his co-star Sanjana who penned a note. Whereas, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartfelt note and happy pictures with Sushant in his memory. "Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond," Rhea captioned her post.