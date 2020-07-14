Mumbai Police to soon finish probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case, nothing 'sensational' revealed

According to a latest report, Mumbai Police will take another 15 to 20 days to finish probing the case and will reveal their findings in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

It has been a month since 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the probe in the actor's tragic demise is still underway. Now, according to a latest report in DNA, Mumbai Police will take another 15 to 20 days to finish probing the case and reveal their findings. The team is inching closer to finish the probe and top officials associated with the case separately met five officers of the forensic team over the weekend.

In the next 10 days or so, the forensic team will be submitting their report to the police. As for statements, the police has recorded statements of crucial people in the case and if the need arises, they may call those needed in the next 15 to 20 days. As source informed the portal that nothing 'sensational' has been revealed during the probe nor in the forensic evidence. Sushant passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by suicide.

All of 34, Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, opposite Sanjana Sanghi is slated to release later this month on 24 July. In remembrance of Sushant, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram, first time since his demise, to share a picture of a lit diya and captioned it, "Child of God."

The actor was also remembered by his co-star Sanjana who penned a note. Whereas, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartfelt note and happy pictures with Sushant in his memory. "Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond," Rhea captioned her post.

Credits :DNA

