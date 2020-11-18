  1. Home
Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 & 24

Actress Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been called in by the Bandra Police in Mumbai over the objectionable comments to spread communal tension between two groups. The case was registered post Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the same.
Actress Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been issued a summon by Mumbai Police to appear before them in Bandra on November 23-24 over the case registered against them by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order. As per a report by ANI, Kangana and Rangoli were summoned by Bandra Police over the objectionable comments that they made to cause communal tension between two groups on social media. It was in October that an FIR was registered in Bandra Police station by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed. As per his claims, Kangana and Rangoli apparently tried to create tensions between Hindus and Muslims via their tweets. 

As per ANI, "Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on 23-24 Nov over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups." Case registered following Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court order." After reviewing the complaint by  Munnawar Ali Sayyed, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the police to lodge an FIR against them under IPC sections 153 A, 295A and 124A which relate to promoting enmity between different groups, deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion and sedition, respectively.

(Developing Story)

