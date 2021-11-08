Mumbai Police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani in extortion probe; Reports

In a fresh update in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case, manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by Mumbai Police in the extortion investigation related to the on going drugs raid case. Reports also mention that she may also be issued summon by the vigilance team at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It is worth mentioning here that Aryan Khan was released on bail earlier this month by the Bombay High Court. Well, Pooja Dadlani has reportedly sought more time from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).