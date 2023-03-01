Mumbai Police swings into action after a caller threatens to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's houses

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are one of the most loved megastars in Indian cinema. The veteran actors have managed to entertain the audience with their craft over the years. On Tuesday, fans were worried after an unidentified person called the Nagpur Police control room and threatened to blow up Big B, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani's houses. According to the reports, the Nagpur Police alerted the Mumbai Police about the same immediately.

According to The Times of India, the caller claimed that the bombs have been placed near Big B's bungalow and Dharmendra 's house in Mumbai. After the Nagpur Police received the threat call, they informed the Mumbai Police. A senior officer informed the portal that a bomb squad team was called and they carried out searches at the legendary actors' houses but nothing was found.

Big B is seen greeting his fans outside his Juhu bungalow every Sunday. The Paa actor even shares heartwarming pictures with his fans on his blog. His lavish bungalows are quite famous and fans are often seen taking selfies outside them with the nameplate. On the other hand, Dharmendra also stays in Juhu close to Big B's house.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film impressed the audience. Next, he will be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and The Intern remake with Deepika. Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be seen in a series called TAJ: Divided By Blood starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Naseeruddin Shah. The series will be released on Zee 5 on March 3. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and Ikkis with Agastya Nanda in the pipeline.