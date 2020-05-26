Mumbai Police takes inspiration from Gulabo Sitabo & Christopher Nolan's Tenet to make citizens aware

The social media team of Mumbai police never fails to drive home a message by using latest web series and film characters. Check out their posts below.

Mumbai Police kept up with its quirky posts amid the coronavirus pandemic to make citizens aware about cyber security and the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus. The social media team of Mumbai police never fails to drive home a message by using latest web series and film characters. The latest one on this list is Christopher Nolan's Tennet and Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Two different memes were shared on social media to drive home the importance of securing online data with stronger password and how we need to b careful during these trying times.

Taking inspiration from Dimple Kapadia's dialogue from Tenet 'There are people in the future who need us', the Mumbai Police's caption read, "Why should we be following the ‘Tenet’ of safety against Coronavirus? #TenetOfSafety #TakingOnCorona." Another meme was Ayushmann's dialogue from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo in which he tells his tenant Amitabh Bachchan, "Humein Godh Lelo."

Sharing this, the Mumbai police wrote, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password! #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d #BlockbusterPassword #cybersafety #onlinesafety." Netizens also appreciated the creativity and commented, "Killing it as always." Whereas another wrote, "Message to the public using trends!!! Super Cool!!"

Check out the posts below:

Just a few days ago, the Mumbai Police Instagram page also had a hilarious post on fake news inspired by Amazon Prime’s latest series Pataal Lok.

For the unversed, Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet's second trailer was dropped last week. As for Gulabo Sitabo, the Shoojit Sircar directorial will be releasing on Amazon Prime on 12 June.

Credits :Pinkvilla

