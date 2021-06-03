Mumbai Police takes a witty jibe at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating COVID 19 rules

As a case has been registered against Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for apparently flouting COVID 19 norms, Mumbai Police has urged people to stay indoors amid the pandemic.

Tiger Shroff and , who often grab attention for their rumoured love affair and their frequent hangouts, recently, made the headlines after for a not so good reason. It was reported that the Baaghi 2 couple that been accused of flouting COVID 19 rules. The media reports also suggested that a case has been registered against Tiger and Disha for violating COVID 19 norms after they were, reportedly, spotted roaming around without a valid reason.

While the news has bagged a lot of attention, recently, the cyber team of Mumbai Police also took a jibe at the rumoured love birds for their irresponsible behaviour. Take to the micro blogging site Twitter, Mumbai Police urged people to stay indoors amid the pandemic and avoid unnecessary Heropanti as it will land them in trouble. Making reference to Tiger and Disha’s movies respectively, Mumbai Police tweeted, “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s tweet:

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha are yet to open up on this case registered against them. Speaking about the work front, Tiger has some interestingly movies in the pipeline which includes the much awaited sequel of his debut movie Heropanti. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen in Ganpath Part 1 along with Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Disha Patani has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns along with Tara, Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and .

Also Read: Mumbai: Case against Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating COVID 19 norms

Share your comment ×