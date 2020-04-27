Mumbai Police thanks Akshay Kumar for contributing 2 Crores to their foundation
Thanking the Bollywood superstar for his contribution, Mumbai Police tweeted Monday: "Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation" Reacting to their tweet, Akshay expressed: "I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them."
— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020
Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He had donated a sum of Rs 25 crores end of last month. Earlier this month, the "Mission Mangal" actor had donated Rs 3 crores to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a tough cop in "Sooryavanshi", which is the next film in director Rohit Shetty's cop-drama universe.
