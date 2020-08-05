Mumbai Police writes to state's FSL seeking analysis of Disha Salian's viscera report

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Mumbai's senior police officers have written to the state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) asking for an analysis of Disha Salian's viscera.

While Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being probed by Mumbai and Bihar police, the team of Patna officers have also got in touch with Disha Salian's family to understand the case in a better light. For the unversed, Disha Salian was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager for a brief period of time and died by suicide a week before Sushant took the tragic step. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Mumbai's senior police officers have written to the state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) asking for an analysis of Disha Salian's viscera.

The report further added that Salian's viscera and blood sample were preserved to test for intoxication. Whereas, her swabs were collected to rule out sexual assault. As per reports, Salian died by suicide as she jumped from the 14th floor of a high rise. The celebrity manager was reportedly attending a party with her friends in Mumbai's suburban Malad area. As per Mid-Day, the preliminary reason for her death was given as "head injury with multiple injuries (unnatural)".

Recently, the Mumbai Police Commissioner held a press conference where he spoke about Sushant’s case. He revealed that the actor was disturbed due to the death of his former manager Disha Salian. He said that when the late Chhichhore star saw how his name was being linked to Salian, he was extremely affected.

On the other hand, Disha Salian's mother revealed during an interview with Zee News that her daughter's demise has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

