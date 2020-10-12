Mumbai Power Cut: Bollywood inspired memes trend on Twitter as city experiences electricity blackout

Monday began on a blackout note for Mumbai folks as the city experienced a massive power outage. However, netizens came up with hilarious memes that took cues from Bollywood films of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and more.

A massive power outage was experienced in parts of Mumbai on Monday and that gave way to several memes inspired by Bollywood films featuring , and other superstars. It was tweeted and informed by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) that the power outage in Mumbai was due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. However, amid the powercut, several netizens tweeted hilarious memes and left everyone in splits. Even Bollywood actors shared memes amid the blackout in Mumbai.

Several Twitter users took inspiration from Bollywood films and came up with hilarious memes for Mumbaikars. From memes related to people working from home to Mumbaikars blaming 2020 for the blackout, Twitter users used the opportunity to come up with some funny memes that are bound to leave you rolling with laughter. Akshay and Paresh Rawal’s film Hera Pheri also inspired several hilarious memes related to power cuts and many users felt relatable to them. While the trains were shut down due to power failure, Twitterati celebrated with memes.

A user shared a Bollywood inspired meme related to Mumbai’s power cut and mentioned that it was an everyday affair in Tier 2 or 3 cities across the country. Some even complained about the phone network using memes inspired by Rajpal Yadav’s character in a Bollywood film.

Take a look at Bollywood inspired memes on power cut:

Wifi isn't working coz of #powercut, will have to use mobile data.... Meanwhile #Vodafone network: pic.twitter.com/p5welqWHq6 — MemeLord027 (@DKNayak027) October 12, 2020

When you wake up to #powercut and ask your room mate "kya hua"? Room mate who also just woke up - pic.twitter.com/3zr4IeBlX4 — Dhiren Mulani (@Dhirenmulani) October 12, 2020

Landed ??

Please inform nearby police station if any one come across JADOOO !!!#powercut pic.twitter.com/Cr9wqcEJkr — Anand Thakkar (@Anand_Thakkar_) October 12, 2020

Mumbai me light kya chali gayi thi Twitter p #powercut trend hone laga Meanwhile, other tier 2, 3 cities in India jaha roj 2-3 hours load shedding hota hai; pic.twitter.com/ceV1BRlBM0 — BombBae (@shrustyle) October 12, 2020

if I had a dollar for every #powercut meme I’ll see today, pic.twitter.com/epIplwAwjZ — Ananya Chopra (@ananyachopraa) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, several celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur and others also took to Twitter to express their take on the power outage in Mumbai. also took a jibe at the Maharashtra Government amid the power outage in Mumbai and shared a photo of the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut with Kunal Kamra.

Also Read|#Mumbai trends after city experiences power outage; Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher tweet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×