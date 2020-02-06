Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi is all set to impress fans with his cop act; Check out his first look

Emraan Hashmi aces his cop look in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga. Check out his first look:

Director Sanjay Gupta is leaving no stone unturned to get the audience hooked to his upcoming film Mumbai Saga. Starring John Abraham in the lead, the gangster flick reunites the actor with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for the second time after their 2013 film Shootout at Wadala. John Abraham once again plays the role of a gangster whereas Emraan Hashmi lifts the revolver in his cop avatar. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, and Amole Gupte. Whereas Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead.

The first look of John Abraham as a fearful gangster stirred up a storm on the internet and fans were also looking forward to seeing Emraan Hashmi. Just a while ago, director Sanjay Gupta has unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first look as well and it seems like he's all set to impress fans with his cop act. Emraan Hashmi aka Ambar Khan makes for a perfect angry young man who is bent on tracking down the gangsters in the city. Police uniform, mustache, aviators and an angry look on his face, Emraan has got down to some serious business!

Check it out:

#MUMBAISAGA

One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi

would pull off the deadly cop’s look.

Just look with what style he has pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/BdB2FuYLoB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

Mumbai Saga dates back to the '80s and '90s and tells the story of the changing face of Mumbai, how mills were shut with malls and tall buildings taking its place. It essentially tells how Bombay transformed into Mumbai. Produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir, Mumbai Saga is slated for June 19, 2020 release.

