Mumbai Saga: John Abraham looks fearful in a black Pathani kurta in the still from Sanjay Gupta's crime film

John Abraham looks imposing, fearful and intimidating in the new still from Mumbai Saga. The actor makes for a menacing gangster in the film.

John Abraham's first look from Sanjay Gupta's crime flick Mumbai Saga stirred up a storm on the internet and now the makers of the film have shared another still from the film that shows John in a black pathani kurta. The actor plays a gangster in the Sanjay Gupta directorial. The film tells the story of the changing face of Mumbai, It is based on events from the 80s and 90s that show how the long skyscrapers and malls replaced the mills in Mumbai and all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

Today morning, director Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of John Abraham from the film Mumbai Saga. The actor looked fearful in a black Pathani suit in the still shared by the filmmaker. He is seen standing beside a bike in a black pathani kurta. He sports a red tikka and black shades and makes for an imposing gangster. "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of", wrote director Sanjay Gupta.

Mumbai Saga also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy whereas Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead in the film. Sher will be seen as John Abraham's wife. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing a cop. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, Mumbai Saga is slated for June 19, 2020 release.

