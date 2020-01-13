Mumbai Saga: John Abraham's FIRST LOOK from Sanjay Gupta's gangster flick is out; See pic

Director Sanjay Gupta has shared John Abraham's first look from Mumbai Saga and the actor looks killer in this never seen avatar.

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte and Rohit Roy starrer Mumbai Saga has been creating a lot of buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The first poster of the film was released in the month of August 2019 which piqued the interest of the audience. In the poster, one can clearly see a factory-made of guns which is emitting smoke from the chimneys. And today, the director Sanjay Gupta has shared John Abraham's first look from the film.

John is donning a kurta-pajama, his hair is combed backward and he has a tilak on his forehead. His pose shells out major boss vibes and fans are already going gaga over his look. He looks badass in this never seen avatar. Sharing the still, Sanjay tweeted, "One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before." After John's intense badass look, fans are eagerly waiting for Emraan Hashmi'slook to be out. The first look of the movie featuring all the actors had already been released last year which received rave responses from everyone.

Check out John Abraham's first look from Mumbai Saga here:

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

Talking about Mumbai Saga, the movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir and is directed by Sanjay Gupta who is accredited with making some amazing movies which include Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil, Kaante and many others. The release date of the movie has also been revealed along with the poster which is June 19, 2020. The story tells the changing face of Mumbai, how in the eighties and the nineties mills were closed to make malls and high rise buildings.

