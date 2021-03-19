Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: Fans deem John Abraham & Emraan’s faceoff as 'zabardast'; Kajal Aggarwal gets love

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mumbai Saga released today in theatres. Twitter reviews for Sanjay Gupta directorial are in and fans have been loving the action thriller so far.

A film that has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks is Mumbai Saga. Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, the film traces the journey of Bombay changing to Mumbai on the backdrop of prevalent gang violence back then. John stars in the lead as Amartya Rao while Emraan is seen as the cop chasing after the bad guy. Kajal is seen as John's love interest in the film and apart from these, several stars like Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and more are a part of the cast.

The film released in theatres today and it looks like it is off to a good start. The initial Twitter reviews from fans are positive and many are loving the old Bombay feel of the film. Several Twitter users took to the platform to praise John's gangster act while a couple of them loved to see his face off with Emraan. A certain section of fans also praised Kajal and her looks in the film and congratulated her on having two big releases on the same day.

A user wrote, "One Word Review :- One time watch #JohnAbraham ok ok but #EmraanHashmi is full of fire. But he has Less Screen Time . So very disappointed. It was a full on John movie. Mahesh Manjrekar is just fantastic." Another wrote, "#MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview : It's Mind Blowing...Fantastic..The Fight Battles Between @TheJohnAbraham and @emraanhashmi is Superp.... Outstanding @_SanjayGupta."

#MumbaiSagaReview One of the best Gangster action thriller @TheJohnAbraham Mass @emraanhashmi Class @MsKajalAggarwal gorgeous Music, Visual, Cinimotography awesome , John abraham back to the form #mumbaisaga — Joker Boy (@iam_JokerBoy) March 19, 2021

It’s interval 1st half zabardast not a single dull moment, shukar hai es movie ko OTT pe rls nhi kiya it’s a cinema material #MumbaiSaga — AmbarsariyaSrkian_SupportFarmers (@Harmeet83751286) March 19, 2021

#MumbaiSaga Is "MAJESTIC"@TheJohnAbraham & @emraanhashmi Done Brilliant Job ..With Top Dialogue & Strong Acting The first half* is full of Action. The second half* suits the Emotional scene Overall A Must* Watch Movie.#Rating : #Emraan sir aap cha gaye Boss

Love u pic.twitter.com/oEV6JQU7Oh — Kolkata Emraanians (@KEmranians) March 19, 2021

One Word Review :- One time watch#JohnAbraham ok ok but #EmraanHashmi is full of fire

But he has Less Screen Time . So very disappointed. It was a full on John movie. Mahesh Manjrekar is just fantastic. My Ratings :- #MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview — KANCHA (@KanchaEmpire_) March 19, 2021

The film's release in theatres came as a relief to all cinema lovers and many hailed the film as 'massy' flick. Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Krishan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahir. Apart from John, Kajal and Emraan, fans also get to witness performances by Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.

